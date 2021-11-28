Probe stares at probable delay

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Meghalaya government has given a month’s extension to the one-man inquiry commission headed by a former Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court to complete its probe.

The Justice (retired) T. Vaiphei panel is probing the death of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Vaiphei, however, said he does not think he would be able to complete the probe within the time.

He received the notification of extension on Saturday, a day after it was issued.

“The extension is for a month, but I don’t think I will be able to finish it so soon,” he said, adding that the inquiry commission has, so far, had five sittings and a lot of procedural problems are cropping up as applications after applications and objections after objections are being filed.

Admitting that the commission has hardly made any progress with the main proceedings, he said: “We have not yet entered the arena and we are struggling to enter the door.”

He said he cannot comment on how long he will take to finish the probe but he will try to complete the task as soon as possible.

He also said he will reach Shillong next week and lawyers will have to be formally informed before fixing the next hearing.

Both the parties had submitted several affidavits and counter-affidavits related to the ex-HNLC leader’s death.

Members of Thangkhiew’s family have been awaiting the probe report.

The Vaiphei committee began its hearing on September 9.

The one-man commission of Inquiry has been constituted by the Meghalaya Government under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the police action on August 13, resulting in the death of Thangkhiew.

After the killing of the former HNLC leader, the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai asked Meghalaya Government to suspend the three police officials allegedly involved in the ‘encounter’ of the former HNLC leader but Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has rejected the demand saying that action would be taken only after submission of the inquiry report.

The chief minister had also assured that the judicial inquiry headed by Justice (retd) Vaiphei will be given complete independence and full power to look into all aspects of the incident.