Sushil Modi challenges NITI Aayog’s report on Bihar

Patna, Nov 29: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has challenged NITI Aayog’s latest report ranking Bihar lowest in all parameters.

Echoing other cabinet ministers’ views, the former deputy chief minister of the state on Sunday evening claimed that the Aayog prepares reports without consulting respective state governments. Hence, it is not based on ground reality.

“The NITI Aayog somehow prepared reports pertaining to education, health, road infrastructures and placed Bihar at the bottom. It’s officials have opted for an old mechanism to evaluate things which are incorrect. They should consult the respective state governments and evaluate facilities by keeping in mind the development of the last 10 to 15 years,” Modi, who is very close to Nitish Kumar, said.

“If we analyse the education system, health, road infrastructure, per capita income, Bihar will feature at the top. I believe that NITI Aayog should change the analysis process before publishing the report,” Modi said.

“The Aayog’s analysis programme is based on 2015-16 which needs to be updated,” he said.

“How can NITI Aayog evaluate developed states like Punjab, Gujarat with backward states like Bihar and Odhisha or smaller states like Goa and Uttarakhand. It should prepare reports based on population, areas and resources of a particular state,” Modi said. (IANS)