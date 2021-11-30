UDP MDC, Ashahel Shira extends support to NPP-led EC in GHADC

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Ashahel Shira with GHADC CEM, Benedick R Marak. ST photo.

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The Member District Council (MDC) of the United Democratic Party (UDP) , Ashahel Shira on Tuesday extended his support to National People’s Party (NPP)-led Executive Committee of  Garo Hills Progressive Alliance (GHPA) in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). Shira said that he had taken this decision to fulfil his responsibilities as one of the people’s representatives in theCouncil.

