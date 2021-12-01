India’s tour of SA is on track: BCCI treasurer

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday said India’s tour of South Africa remains on schedule provided the situation doesn’t aggravate in the rainbow nation after a new COVID-19 variant was detected there.

India play the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and are scheduled to depart to Johannesburg from there on December 8 or 9 on a chartered flight.

Dhumal expressed confidence the bio-bubble environment created by South Africa will keep the players safe.

The first Test will be played in Johannesburg from December 17.

Countries around the world have already pressed the panic button and imposed travel bans from South Africa but India has not done that.

On the tour, India play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s. (PTI)