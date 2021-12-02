BSF foils attempted cloth smuggling to Bangladesh  

TURA, Dec 2: The Border Security Force (BSF) in South Garo Hills have thwarted an attempt by criminals to illegally smuggle a huge quantity of clothing items to Bangladesh after the consignment was seized by the force.

According to sources, clothing items worth Rs 1200950 were seized from an area under NIlwagiri Border Outpost (BOP) by the 55 Bn BSF on Wednesday. The items were to be smuggled into the neighbouring country through the porous international border when it was intercepted and seized.

The seizure happens to be one among many such instances as criminals continue to take advantage of the porous border to get illegal items across.