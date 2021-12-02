DC issues directive for Aadhar enrolment

TURA, Dec 2: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply), Ram Singh has directed all NFSA beneficiaries who are yet to enrol for Aadhar to complete the process at the earliest in the nearest Aadhar enrolment centre in order to receive subsidies under NFSA.

The direction comes after it was made mandatory by the Director, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Shillong for all beneficiaries under NFSA to undergo Aadhar enrolment and furnish proof of Aadhar number for Aadhar authenthication in ePOS (Electronic Point of Sale) machine to receive subsidies under NFSA for fair, transparent and leakage free distribution of foodgrains under NFSA, 2013.

In this regard, President or Secretary, Vigilance Committee of all the Fair Price Shop Centre under West Garo Hills District that has low Aadhar enrolment may inform the authority so that Nodal Officer, UIDAI West Garo Hills, Tura can organise ‘Camp Mode’ in such villages in coordination with various line department so that poor and needy beneficiaries will not be deprived of their entitlement by the absence of Aadhar in future.