Garo soldier laid to rest in NGH with military honours

TURA, Dec 2: The mortal remains of a Garo soldier who died so far away from home while on duty at Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir was on Thursday laid down to rest with full military honours at his home town at Salpara village under Mendipathar in North Garo Hills.

Son of Punaram Sangma of the same village, Late Hempiar R Marak who served in the rank of Havildar in the 59 Field Regiment Artillery died while on duty on November 28. His dead body was brought to his native place at midnight on Wednesday for his last rites.

Late Marak’s funeral took place at 11 am on Thursday at Salpara village graveyard after observing complete Guard of Honour as per military rules by fellow army men in the presence of family members, neighbours and relatives.

The District Administration and the District Police also paid final respect to Late Marak and were represented by EAC and MCS, P K Sangma and Additional SP and MCS, B Kundu during the funeral.