NPP backs anti-CAA stand in NE

SHILLONG, Dec 1: BJP ally National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday said it had adopted a stand against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on behalf of the people of the Northeast.

“This is an issue which is affecting the whole of Northeast, so we stand by the opinions and views of the people. This is not our party’s stand but the stand of the people of the Northeast,” NPP national general secretary and MLA, Thomas A Sangma said.

His statement comes against the backdrop of party’s Tura MP Agatha Sangma’s demand for the repeal of CAA at a meeting of the constituents of ruling NDA and at another all-party meeting convened ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament on Sunday.

Sangma said the two NPP MPs are raising their voices on the issue in the Parliament.

“They are speaking out against CAA in the Parliament but I am not sure if they are demanding its repeal or certain modifications,” the NPP leader added.

Agatha had stated that as the Centre has repealed the farm laws keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, it should also repeal CAA. The repeal of the farm laws has brought CAA to the limelight again.

The pressure groups in the state have renewed their vow to go all-out to make the Centre repeal the Act.