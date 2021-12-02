WI lead Lanka despite Mendis’ 6-wicket haul

GALLE, Dec 1: Off-spin bowler Ramesh Mendis fuelled a Sri Lankan fightback with a maiden five-wicket haul but the West Indies still led by three runs in the second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka was 46/2 in its second innings at close having conceded a 49-run first innings lead to the visitors, who were bowled out for 253. Sri Lanka scored 204 in its first innings.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (6) was run out to a brilliant direct hit from Kyle Mayers and Oshada Fernando (14) was also run out.

Pathum Nissanka was batting on 21 with Charith Asalanka on 4.

Mendis had bowling figures 6/70 while left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya took two wickets each.

Sri Lanka went to lunch strongly placed on 145/2 but lost the remaining wickets for the addition of another 59 runs.

Resuming Wednesday on 69/1, the West Indies had batted remarkably well to add 76 runs in the first session, losing only one wicket. But the slide started post lunch and eventually the team folded for 253. (AP)