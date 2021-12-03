Red Miners, Nizams draw 1-1

Bambolim, Dec 2: In a gripping game of two halves, Jamshedpur FC were held by Hyderabad FC in a 1-1 draw in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Greg Stewart (41′) scored a goal of the highest order for the Red Miners while Bartholomew Ogbeche (56′) equalised for the Nizams in the second half. The result meant that neither side has been able to make an entry into the top four spots as Jamshedpur with 5 points are placed 5th while Hyderabad follow with 4 points.

Eli Sabia was handed the Jamshedpur FC armband for the first time as regular captain Peter Hartley started from the bench.

Hyderabad FC manager Manolo Marquez fielded the same eleven that registered a 3-1 victory against table-toppers Mumbai City over the weekend.

The first half could almost be dubbed as the Greg Stewart-show. While the former Birmingham City attacker would have just the single goal to show for it, the Scotsman kept Hyderabad defenders guessing every time he made his way in and around the box.

In the 20th minute, had the ball found its way into the net, the stunner he produced could have easily been a contender for the goal of the tournament. Stewart picked up the ball from midfield off Hitesh Sharma, sprinted all the way into the box and left Juanan for dead, only to be denied by the upright.

Earlier, Juanan had a chance himself when his header went astray. Valskis too had a sniff but played second fiddle to Stewart, who found his first ISL goal a few minutes before the break.

A quick throw-in from the left saw Stewart receive the ball and cut past four defenders into the box. The former Rangers man awe-inspiringly then spewed in a curer that nestled into the top far corner of the goal.

Change of ends, it took only ten-odd minutes for the Nizams to draw level. Smart build-up play at the edge of the box and Ogbeche finished it off towards the bottom-right corner after a brilliant one-two with captain Joao Victor.

There was some gritty football on display as both teams pushed hard to find the lead. Valskis, in the few chances he had, remained profligate while Rehenesh’s steely resolve under the post kept Hyderabad frustrated. (Agencies)