2 Tripura troopers killed by colleague, killer jawan held

AGARTALA, Dec 4 : Two Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans were gunned down in a fratricidal incident in western Tripura on Saturday, police said.

Following an altercation, TSR rifleman Sukanta Das, 38, fired at Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia, 47, and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia, 37, while on duty at the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) drilling site at Konaban, a police official said.

Singh died on the spot and Jamatia succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, the official said.

He said immediately after the incident, Das was disarmed and arrested.

Senior police and TSR officials rushed to the area and a probe was initiated.

Condoling the deaths, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the kin of the deceased under the die-in-harness scheme.