Participants during the Boat Tableau presentation during the one day water sports festival at Umngot on Friday. The water sports festival was organised as part of

Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood Day and celebration of 75 years of Indian independence by the departments of Arts & Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs in collaboration

with the office of the Sub- Divisional Officer (Civil), Amlarem Civil Sub- Division

and Seng Samla Shnongpdeng Cultural & Sports organisation. (ST)