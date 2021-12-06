AITC to constitute state unit in a week

SHILLONG, Dec 5: The All India Trinamool Congress-Meghalaya (AITC-M) president, Charles Pyngrope is confident about the formation of the party’s state unit in a week’s time.

He said he is waiting for his felicitation by his supporters which will be held at Windermere estate, Umpling on Monday.

“It is expected that the AITC-M block committee will be constituted after my felicitation. All members of the Nongthymmai Block Congress Committee are expected to associate themselves with the AITC-M,” Pyngrope said.

He also said that he will start the preparation for the formation of the state unit on Tuesday once the party unit in his constituency is formed. The party units in all 60 constituencies will be formed simultaneously, he said.