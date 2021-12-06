Cong MDC Bajop Pyngrope set to join AITC in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Congress MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam in the KHADC, Bajop Pyngrope on Monday hinted that he was likely to join the All India Trinamool Congress-Meghalaya (AITC-M) shortly.

Talking to reporters after the felicitation programme of AITC-M, state president, Charles Pyngrope at Windermere, Bajop Pyngrope said that he would talk to his supporters and explain on the ideology of the AITC before joining the party. He also said that he cannot join the AITC without the support of the people.

Pyngrope also informed that he was likely to contest from Mawryngkneng or any of the constituencies in West Khasi Hills.

He, however, made it clear that he is not going to contest from Rambrai-Jyrngam.