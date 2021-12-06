Non-existent MPYC

Editor

There’s much washing of dirty linen in public by the Congress. As a political observer of state politics it is sad to see that none of the groups engaged in the verbal tussle over who is right or wrong have spoken on their achievement and their role as youth models in society. Those frontline members of Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress(MPYC) have never been heard or seen coming out to help our farmers who were badly hit by the pandemic and suffered severe economic losses. We have not seen them taking up issues affecting students especially those from marginalized families or even taking up the issue of high school and college fee structures or even providing career counselling for the youth of the state. So what politics are they talking about except for basking in their political positions without any impact whatsoever? I had met the former General Secretary of MPYC and had questioned him of his and his team’s role in helping the youth but sadly he had no answer and acknowledged the truth that MPYC existed only as a toothless tiger on paper. Well, we hope with a new party like AITMC and VPP our young people will have better guidance and mentorship. They have high hopes and expectations from these two parties.

Yours etc..

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar

Shillong

Cruel fate awaits the girl-child

Editor,

Apropos the news item, “Body of missing school girl found in SGH jungle,” ST (Dec 4, 2021), I only can only express my deepest regrets as I have in the past. What can be more unfortunate than that of a State where a minor school-going girl does not even have minimum safety to reach to her examination centre whereas the elected MLAs and MDCs are only concerned with their selfish aspirations for more lucrative positions! What is the local MLA going to do in this case as a public representative? What will the Government do? What will be its responses? Words fail me at this time!

How long will such anarchy be allowed to prevail where minor girls are not spared from the clutches of the beastly creatures?

Yours etc.,

Uma Purkayastha.

Shillong 4

Dead men tell no tales

Editor,

The headline, ‘MDA trashes AITC charge’ (ST Dec 4, 2021), reveals the mindset of the MDA Government. While reacting to the All India Trinamool Congress’s (AITC’s) charge that the MDA allies and the Congress have been silent at the over 300 cases of atrocities against Christians across India in the past nine months, mention was made of a letter written by VH Pala (Shillong Lok Sabha MP) and WR Kharlukhi (Rajya Sabha MP) to the Government of India when Fr Stan Swamy was incarcerated in prison until he died after being jailed for nearly one year on frivolous charges.

Fr Stan Swamy the Jesuit priest spent his entire life working with and for Dalits, Adivasis, SCs & ST in Jharkhand and elsewhere. He was booked under the draconian UAPA with no bail and not even a straw to sip water as he suffered from severe Parkinson’s and could not hold his cup/glass.

That the two MPs should drag the name of Fr Stan Swamy now, instead of focussing on the atrocities against Christians which has grown by leaps and bounds, is nothing short of blasphemy. The subject involved was the atrocities unleashed on Christians in Karnataka and a BJP MLA urging the Government to pass a bill against conversion. Hence dragging the debate to Fr Stan Swamy, an issue that the Catholic faithful are trying to deal with, shows that the NPP, Congress and regional parties do not keep themselves abreast of what is happening to Christians in other parts of the country. None indeed is as blind as those who do not want to see.

Yours etc.,

M Khyriem

Via e mail

The Modi-Putin meet

Editor,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in New Delhi on 6 December for the first time since the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in 2019. Putin had stressed upon the significance of Russia-India Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in the fast-changing global scenario. There has been a mechanism between the two countries under which India’s Prime Minister and Russian President hold a summit meeting annually to review the status of ties. The two leaders will review the state and prospect of bilateral relations and discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership.

The summit is likely to produce specific outcomes in further expanding ties in areas of defence, trade and energy. The summit will produce opportunities to exchange views on regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual interest. It will strengthen the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership. 2+2 dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

A framework for military -technical cooperation is expected to be renewed for the future. This apart, announcement of a joint commission on technology and science will be made. Furthermore, the two countries have reached the final phase of negotiation for a logistic support agreement. The agreement will facilitate the use of each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies. It will facilitate scaling up of overall defence cooperation as well.

Russia has always been a trustworthy partner for India. The country plays a significant role in India’s foreign policy.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS.,

Kollam