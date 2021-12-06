Shops gutted in fire in Garo village

TURA, Dec 6 : A gas leak in a shop caused a fire to break out in the Rongmil market of East Garo Hills, close to the North Garo Hills border, which destroyed as many as six shops.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the fire broke out in the heart of the market and soon engulfed five grocery shops and a tea stall destroying them completely.

Fire tenders from North Garo Hills region of Dainadubi and Songsak and Rongjeng in East Garo Hills were dispatched to control the blaze.

The estimated damage is said to run in several lakh rupees for the destroyed shops.