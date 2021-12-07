ADE condemns Dalu murder, Nagaland killings

TURA, Dec 7: Condemnation continues to pour in against the brutal killing of a 17 year old school girl from Dalu recently with the Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) on Tuesday demanding from authorities that perpetrators of the crime be apprehended at the earliest and tried under a fast track court.

“Ade strongly condemns the heinous crime against our sister. Crime against women cannot be tolerated at any cost,” association President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said, while offering his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

It may be mentioned that the minor went missing soon after appearing in the class X selection examination and her dead body was recovered from a jungle in nearby Dimapara a few days later. Earlier on Monday, combined organizations from West and South Garo Hills had condemned the brutal murder and also held a public rally cum procession.

Meanwhile, the association also offered its condolences to the families of unfortunate victims of Mon District of Nagaland who were killed during indiscriminate firing by the Armed Forces.

“ADE vehemently condemns this brutal killing and terms it a Black Day for the country. The Armed Forces Special Power Act serves nothing but the Armed Forces total Dictatorship. in a democratic country. ADE demands that AFSPA should be revoked from North Eastern states as early as possible,” it said.

The association also announced its support to the mass demonstration called by NESO to be held on December 9 across the North East along with other civil bodies and vowed to continue its fight against AFSPA until its withdrawal from the region.