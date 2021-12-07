Farmers of SWGH asked to collectively market their produce at Kisan Mela 

AMPATI, Dec 7: District Horticulture Office distributed biokits such as bio fertilizers and bio pesticides to the beneficiaries in a one day Kisan Mela organized by District Horticulture Office in collaboration with Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), South West Garo Hills at Ampati on Tuesday.

A mela witnessed a large number of participants from farmers and producers from across the District who showcased their agricultural produce and value added products.

Several line departments of the district also participated by putting up stalls at the Mela organized under central sponsored schemes namely, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Soil Health Card (SHC).

With the intention to capture bigger markets, while addressing the crowd at the inaugural function as Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna Chitturi stressed on collective marketing of their produce rather than marketing it individually.

While directing the farmers and producers to work in coordination with the line departments for upliftment of livelihood, he also advised them to coordinate with agencies such as MBDA, MSRLS, NRLM and iTEAMS for better marketing linkages.

Speaking on the rise of COVID cases globally due to newly detected Omicron variant, Chitturi appealed to the crowd to maintain COVID appropriate behavior and vaccinate in case people are hesitant.