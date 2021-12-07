Shah regrets ‘unfortunate incident’, assures action

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland in a botched-up operation by the army rocked both Houses of Parliament on Monday. At the same time, the National Human Rights Commission has issued a suo motu notice to the Centre and the Nagaland government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah regretted the unfortunate incident and admitted in Lok Sabha that it was a case of mistaken identity. He also assured proper investigation and action to bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

Shah also informed the House that the situation in the region is tense but under control. “An FIR was registered and keeping the seriousness of the matter in mind, the probe was handed over to the State Crime Police Station, while an SIT has also been formed to investigate the incident,” the Home minister said

But agitated members in both the Houses demanded an adjournment motion to discuss the tragic incident. Retired Justice Madan Lokur described the incident as murder and said there were sporadic protests in the capital.

“The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the killing of civilians when their vehicle was fired upon in an alleged botched-up operation by the Army Para Commandos, lying in wait for militants in Mon district of Nagaland late Saturday,” the panel said in its notice to the central and the Nagaland governments.

“The killings triggered several incidents of arson, rioting and attack on soldiers and Assam Rifles camp, resulting in more injuries and deaths, including that of one soldier,” the rights panel said in a statement. The commission has also issued notices to the Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary and the Nagaland Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report in the matter within six weeks, the statement said.

The commission has also observed that it is “incumbent upon the security forces ensuring proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involves the militants”. The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons, officers responsible for the incident, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders including Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi from Assam will visit Nagaland to assess the situation. The team will submit its report to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi in a week.

The All India Trinamool Congress, which was slated to send a five-member delegation to Nagaland, announced on Monday that it will not send its delegation due to the prohibitory orders in force in the area at present.