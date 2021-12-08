Assam BJP legislator ‘assaulted’ during train journey

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: A ruling party MLA from Upper Assam was allegedly assaulted by a fellow passenger during a train journey from Guwahati to Dibrugarh.

The unfortunate incident took place at a location close to Lumding on Tuesday night when Terash Gowala, the BJP legislator from Duliajan constituency, was on board the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, travelling with his family.

“I was travelling with my family from Guwahati to Dibrugarh by Rajdhani Express when a fellow passenger argued over the issue of switching off lights in the compartment and abruptly attacked me. However, as an unpleasant ambience prevailed, I immediately informed the matter to the railway authorities and Lumding police, including Government Railway Police personnel, subsequently took him in their custody,” Gowala told mediapersons.

The alleged assaulter, identified as Ramakanta Roy, a resident of Hojai district, was arrested at the Lumding railway station.

According to reports, Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra rushed to the railway station to meet the Duliajan MLA.

A tense situation prevailed at the railway station as a section of enraged BJP workers gathered at Lumding station upon receiving the news and hurled abuses at the alleged attacker while he was taken to the police station by police personnel.