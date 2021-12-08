Fireworks restrictions during Christmas celebrations

TURA, Dec 8: The East Garo Hills district administration has issued an order prohibiting the sale, purchase and procurement of all firecrackers having barium salts and all other banned firecrackers. The Deputy Commissioner also imposed a ban on the use of joined or series firecrackers which cause huge air, noise, and solid waste pollution. Use of firecrackers generating noise level exceeding 125dB at 4 meters distance has been banned.

Also, bursting of firecrackers is permitted up to 10 pm only, however during Christmas and New Year’s Eve bursting of firecrackers will be permitted from 11:55 p.m till 12:30 a.m. The order further bans bursting of crackers within 100 meters of hospitals, nursing homes, health care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other silent zones. Sale of firecrackers is permitted through licensed traders only.