Delhi Jal Board’s automatic system check to bring transparency, reduce bills

New Delhi, Dec 10 : In an effort to enhance transparency and avoid discrepancies, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will set up an automatic system check to stop billing from the meter readers tablet if consumption variance is more than 50 per cent higher or lower in comparison to the previous bill.

“The Delhi Jal Board has updated its billing system today. Now your bill cannot be more than 1.5 times the previous month. If it exceeds this, an explanation will be provided to the customer, and he or she may file a complaint. The Delhi Jal Board will be held accountable and responsible for any errors,” Water Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet on Thursday.

This decision was taken in a meeting held with DJB officials earlier on Thursday to strengthen the Revenue Management System of the Board after numerous grievances were received complaining that the meter readers either did not upload a picture of the current meter reading or upload a random image and put reading as deemed fit by them.

This exercise had no check until a consumer lodged a complaint.

Most consumers paid their bills thinking to be accurate and not realising the change in consumption pattern in the bi-monthly billing cycle, the Delhi government said in a statement.

In the meeting, it was decided that a daily random meter reading image audit will be done by the Revenue Officers, the Department will strengthen its vigilance system and the rotation system for the meter reader will also be worked upon.

At present, there are about 900-meter readers taking readings of about 26.50 lakh consumers in 41 zones of the DJB.

Out of these consumers, about 18 lakh consumers avail zero bills under the free water scheme. (IANS)