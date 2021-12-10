Meghalaya ranks lowest in cleanliness

Editor,

I was really taken aback on reading the recent findings of the Swachh Survekshan Cleanliness Survey (SSCS) 2021 which ranks Meghalaya last among the 14 states surveyed. As a lay person I am in complete agreement with the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya on his disagreement of such ranking by the reputed organisation Swachh Survekshan Cleanliness Survey 2021. This survey clearly indicates that the surveyors have not surveyed the entire state. I may be wrong in my assessment but I hope that The Shillong Times has enough circulation that it reaches the ears of the cleanliness Survey organisation and hence I would like to request the SSCS to highlight the criteria on which cleanliness is being marked so that we will not be left behind in groping about the cleanliness index of any state we visit in future.

As of now, my understanding of cleanliness is more or less same as the understanding of every tourist (national and international) that I am in touch with. Among those tourists I have met or my friends from other states who visited Meghalaya, I have always received a favourable reply whenever I asked about the cleanliness of the tourist spots they have visited or even the urban areas they have visited or passed through. As far as cleanliness is concerned, the feedback I get from my verbal interaction with visitors is always excellent. I am really surprised and shocked therefore to learn from the mentioned survey that Meghalaya is ranked at the bottom since cleanliness is a part of our culture and is more or less mandatory in the society we live in. In fact I expect the SSCS ranking to place us at the top of the list.

Yours etc.,

Louis Pyngrope,

Via email

AFSPA: a brutal law

Editor,

Amidst outrage over the killing of 14 civilians by armed forces in Nagaland, demands for the abolition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) are intensifying over the North East. The 63-year-old law needs crucial reforms if the Union Government has no intention of completely repealing it. The draconian law gives the armed forces extreme powers whereby they can enter and search homes without warrants and arrest people on mere suspicion. The authority to fire upon anyone even if it causes death is savagely brutal. Under this law, the armed forces actually have the license to act brutally instead of responsibly because they enjoy legal immunity for their actions. Perhaps it is because of this particular provision that the soldiers raped, tortured, and killed innocent Indian citizens for decades without fear of being held accountable.

The Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland have appealed for its withdrawal but will the Union Government accede? In 2005, the BP Jeevan Reddy Committee, as well as the Second Administrative Commission, recommended its repeal but 16 years on and despite protests and repeated calls for its nullification, this law continues to be enforced. How many more innocent lives will be lost until the Union Government decides to act?

Yours etc.,

Kelly Lyngdoh

Via email

World Inequality Report

Editor,

It is ironic that despite being one of the leading developing economies in the world, the recently released World Inequality Report has put India into the category of the poorest and the most unequal countries in the world. In fact, India’s widespread poverty is not caused by shortage of resources but by the most unequal ways of distribution of wealth among people. One-third of the country’s wealth is accumulated in the hands of 1% of the population. The wealthiest 10% of the population holds two-thirds(65%) of the total wealth of the nation. It is worrisome that 90% of Indians are forced to manage with just 35% of the total wealth. Worse, this percentage is showing an upward course for over two decades. In spite of tall claims by successive governments about poverty alleviation, the country’s severe poverty has not been eliminated. Even more worrisome is the fact that the wealth of the bottom 50% has been in a downward slide.

We can draw reasonable inferences from this. One, there is a wide gap between wealthy and deprived sections of the population. Two, as years go by, the gap is widening. The average wealth of an Indian household is Rs 9,83,010 whereas a household in bottom 50% holds a mere Rs 66,280. As for income, half of the Indian population is far behind earning what 1% of the population is earning. Inequalities of income would lead to even greater inequalities in accessing other benefits.

Substantial inequality that exists in Indian society calls for critical analysis by policy makers and experts. One of the distinctive features of Indian society, diversity could be one of the reasons behind this great inequality. Faulty economic model that India follows is another reason for this. Instead of focusing on an overall growth, India must focus on the welfare of individual people. It must follow the best economic models. The Report must make us analyse the situation and improve. Our leaders must recognise the reality and transform the country into an equitable one.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam

A catastrophic week

Editor,

Just the other day we watched the magnificent air show which displayed the prowess of the Indian Air Force. It was a delight to watch the fighter aircraft formations in the skies and so too the helicopters that took flight. It is not known yet as to the reasons for the crash of the chopper carrying the Chief of Defence Services (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife and other crew members barring one survivor. Machines however perfect are subject to malfunction and helicopters are known to be vulnerable to foul weather. It is also surprising that humans despite their sharp minds and ability to confront all manner of challenges have not been able to devise a mechanism by which helicopters could withstand foul weather and have better vision system. Helicopters like the MI-17 are crucial for reaching out to disaster-stricken areas and rescue missions and also for dropping food items to marooned populations. They are robust machines in their own right but perhaps they need to be upgraded. Meanwhile we mourn the loss of lives of those that serve the nation across ranks. May their families be consoled by the fact that they remain our bravest heroes.

Yours etc.,

A Nongrum,

Via email