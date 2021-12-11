Anti-conversion law: BJP in K’taka takes on Congress

Bengaluru, Dec 11: The ruling BJP in Karnataka has launched a scathing attack on opposition Congress over its stand opposing the proposed anti-conversion law which is to be tabled in the winter session starting Monday in Belagavi.

The BJP has taken to social media platforms and in a series of posts chided the Congress for sacrificing the larger interest of the community for political gains. “If anti-conversion law is enacted, one section of the society will be hurt. More than anything else, it may hurt your supreme leader (Sonia Gandhi). Political gains are important for you over the interests of Hindus,” the party post read.

“There is a competition within the Congress over opposing the anti-conversion law. Few days ago, it was opposition leader Siddaramaiah, and now it is the turn of Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. You are the one who was ready to install monolithic Jesus statue illegally in Kanakapura to please high command. There is no surprise in your opposition,” the BJP’s official twitter handle said.

Further attacking Congress, the BJP said, it can’t expect more from Congress leaders who celebrated Tipu Jayanti (Tipu Sultan is a warrior king from Mysuru who fought against Britishers. BJP opposes Tipu Sultan by alleging mass conversions of Hindus to Islam religion).

The BJP is all set to introduce anti-conversion law in the state which is likely to create a furore in the winter session beginning from Monday (Dec 13). Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has already announced that BJP is bringing the law to stop forceful religious conversions in the state, come what may. (IANS)