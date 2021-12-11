Moderate quake hits Mizoram, Tripura; no damage reported

AIZAWL, Dec 11: A moderate quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale, hit Mizoram, northern Tripura and adjoining areas of the northeast region on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported.

The tremors occurred early on Saturday and at a depth of 10 km from the surface. They were also felt in the bordering areas of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The quake took place 16 days after a massive earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, occurred along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on November 26 jolting most parts of northeast region, northern West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported in that earthquake. Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

IANS