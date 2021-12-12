Bikers assault traffic cop in city, case filed

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: A traffic personnel deputed at Laitumkhrah was assaulted by bike-borne miscreants in broad daylight on Saturday.

A senior police official confirmed the incident and told The Shillong Times that a case has been registered.

As per the report, a group of bikers, shouting slogans, assaulted the traffic cop on duty. All efforts to contact the SP (City) and the SP of East Khasi Hills to seek more clarity on the incident yielded no result as the phone calls and text messages sent to them remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, the CSWO has condemned the incident stating that these are very dangerous indications. It urged the Police department to take stern action against the culprits.