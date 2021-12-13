India’s Harnaaz Sandhu brings Miss Universe crown home after 21 years

New Delhi, Dec 13: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is the new Miss Universe, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

Ms Sandhu represented India today at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old from Punjab claimed the crown edging out Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane.

Ms Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.

Before the Chandigarh-based model, only two Indians have won the title of Miss Universe – actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.