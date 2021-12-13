Moon embarks on Australia visit to deepen ties

Seoul, Dec : South Korean President Moon Jae-in left for Australia on Sunday for a four-day state visit that is expected to focus on deepening bilateral ties and securing a stable supply chain of raw materials and core minerals.

Moon is the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years. He is also the first foreign leader that the country has invited since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yonhap News Agency reported citing officials as saying.

In Canberra on Monday, Moon will hold a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Strengthening cooperation in the fields of carbon-neutral technology, the hydrogen economy, defense industry, space and cyberspace is expected to top the agenda, according to the officials.

After the summit, Moon will attend a state luncheon hosted by Australian Governor-General David Hurley.

Also on Monday, Moon will visit a monument for Australian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and pay his respects at the Australian National Korean War Memorial.

Australia fought alongside South Korea during the war.

On Tuesday, Moon will visit Sydney, where he will meet Anthony Albanese, leader of the opposition Labor Party, and hold a meeting with Australian business leaders on a supply chain issue of key mining products.

South Korea and Australia marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year. (IANS)