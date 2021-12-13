Two elephants die due to suspected poisoning in Assam

GUWAHATI, Dec.13: Carcasses of two elephants were found in Karbi Anglong district bordering Kaziranga National Park in the state on Sunday.

According to forest authorities, carcasses of a pregnant elephant and a male calf were found at Borbhetagaon, east side of Forest Range Office, Dolamora bordering EAWL Division.

Post mortem was conducted by wildlife veterinarians from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga.

Preliminary investigation shows that the cause of death of the elephants is due to suspected poisoning. Cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.