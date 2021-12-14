Manohari Gold Tea variety sold at record Rs 99,999 per kg in GTAC

GUWAHATI, December 14: It is unbelievable, but a reality that has dawned on day’s trading in Guwahati Tea Action Centre (GTAC) today. A renowned brand of Assam Tea has been sold at whopping rate of Rs 99,999 per kg in the GTAC today creating history while raising the benchmark of quality tea for the producers in the state.

The famous and rare variety of tea from Assam, “MANOHARI GOLD TEA” has once again created history by breaking its own earlier record. A new orthodox variety of Manohari Gold was today sold at record for Rs. 99,999 per kilogram, in Sale No.50 at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre(GTAC).

The Gold Tea was bought by Saurav Tea Traders with the highest bid of Rs. 99,999.00 per kilogram. They bought total one kilogram of the expensive variety of orthodox tea that was on the offer in the GTAC sale today.

“This is a proud moment for Guwahati Tea Auction Center where Manohari Gold Tea of Dibrugarh has created history once again by breaking its own record,” says Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea auction Buyers association.

“I hope that the foreign buyers will also like these Indian specialty teas and I urge more and more sellers to come up with specialty tea and make India a hub for Specialty teas,” Bihani further said.

By Bijay Sankar Bora