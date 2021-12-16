Spl drive in SWGH for welfare of needy

TURA, Dec 15: In a major exercise initiated by the district administration of South West Garo Hills, a special drive is being launched across the district to identify several thousand vulnerable members of society so that they are provided the benefits of food supply through the National Food Security Act.

The aim is to conduct the special drive which would identify the weakest and most vulnerable sections who need the help from the government side to sustain themselves and their families.

During the meeting held at Ampati multi-facility hall in the district on Tuesday, which was attended by government officials and village nokmas or headmen, it was decided to identify the most vulnerable sections namely, street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, migrant labourers, the homeless, commercial sex workers and persons with disabilities so that they get enrolled in the NFSA.

This vulnerable section would be recommended for inclusion under NFSA and proper verification would be conducted to ensure no one is left out.

The search teams for this task have been asked to ensure each beneficiary get their names included to ensure availing of government schemes meant for such groups without any sort of discrimination.

The Meghalaya government aims to use this survey and enrollment to reduce the problems faced by large scale migration of people who leave their homes in the villages in search of livelihood opportunities across cities, particularly to the metros, where many become victims of various crimes and are pushed into the flesh trade, human trafficking, racial discrimination, among others.