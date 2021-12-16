Video of car doing burnout in city goes viral

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 15: A video showing an overenthusiastic driver doing burnout at the busy Laitumkhrah point here is going viral on social media. The police have, however, said that they are inquiring into the matter.
Local MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has also expressed concern after the video surfaced, even as she stressed on more intense patrolling.It may be noted that the area is prone to certain problems after traffic personnel leave the junction in the evening.
She also pointed out that the Fire Brigade ground is now being used by many drug and alcohol users as a venue as it is open, while calling for immediate action.

