ED files chargesheet against ex-Bihar minister in money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 16 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Dadan Singh, a former Bihar minister, his wife Usha Yadav, son Kartar Singh Yadav and CA, Dinesh Kumar in a prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

The ED had earlier attached the property worth Rs 68 lakh and seven luxury cars of Dadan Singh.

According to the information, Dadan Singh has cases lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

An ED official said that based on the cases lodged against Singh in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, they had initiated a probe under money laundering. The ED has found incriminating documents and other evidence based on their allegations against Dadan.

Several other cases such as extortion, attempt to murder, cheating, forgery and arms act were lodged against him.

In some cases, his wife Usha Devi and son Kartar Singh Yadav are also co-accused.

The Money Laundering investigation by ED revealed that the accused had invested the money gained through proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties.

Dadan also opened a number of bank accounts in the name of his family members.

The ED has mentioned in the chargesheet that Dadan attempted to disguise the acquisition of properties untainted by claiming the income from business and operation of companies, however, no such business or operative companies were found to be run by Dadan Singh and his family members.

The ED during its probe recorded the statement of over three dozen people to bring home the guilt of the accused. They also collected a number of evidences against him. After collecting evidence and getting enough proof they prepared a watertight chargesheet.

They filed it before the concerned court on Thursday. There are possibilities that ED might file a supplementary chargesheet in the coming days.(IANS)