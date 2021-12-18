Metabolic Diseases can be cured by stem cell therapy: Dr Anand S Shrivastava

GUWAHATI, Dec 18 : “Stem cell based therapy can aid those suffering from degenerative or genetic diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Autism, Diabetes, Heart Disease, Stroke, Spinal Cord Injuries, Paralysis, Blood Related Diseases, Cancer and Burns.” This has been stated by Dr Anand S Shrivastava, Director & Co founder, Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR) San Diego, California USA.

Known as the pioneer of modern stem cell science, Dr Shrivastava was delivering a talk on “Emerging Trends in Regenerative Medicine: Advances in Stem Cell Therapy” organized by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya at the NKC Auditorium of the university here today.

Mr. Deven Patel, CEO and Cofounder of GIOSTAR made a presentation on the same theme on the occasion. The talk was participated by Prof Mohammed Basheer, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Calicut, Kerala, Prof. GD Sharma, VC, USTM apart from other dignitaries and students.

Addressing a large gathering of students, faculty members and officials of USTM, Dr Anand S Shrivastava said that there are endless possibilities that one can treat any damage of organs through stem cell therapy.

According to him, metabolic diseases can be cured by stem cell treatment. He also said that the cost of such a treatment is about Rs 3.5 Lakhs where the patient takes three doses in interval of a certain time period. Dr Shrivastava said that his vision is to cure human diseases with regenerative medicine, and to open globally stem cell based therapy and research institutes.

He also spoke about the potential of ES cell in brain repair as stem cells multiply and help in repair damaged cells in brain. Dr Shrivastava’s contribution in the field has been acknowledged by more than 18 Nobel laureates from across the world.

on the occasion, Deven Patel said that GIOSTAR is a leader in developing most advance stem cell based technology, supported by leading scientists with the pioneering publications in the area of stem cell biology.

Its primary focus is to discover and develop a cure for human diseases with the state of the art unique stem cell based therapies and products. The Regenerative Medicine provides promise for treatments of diseases previously regarded as incurable. GIOSTAR is world’s leading Stem cell therapy and research institute involved with stem cell therapy and research work for over last 20 years.

The talk was preceded by felicitation of guests where USTM honoured Dr Anand S Shrivastava with ‘Award of Excellence’ and Deven Patel with a ‘Scroll of Honour’.

The enlightening talk was followed by interaction with the audience. Delivering the vote of thanks, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said that USTM is planning to establish a stem cell centre.