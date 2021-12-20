Adult deer left loitering at Tura ICFAI, wildlife fails to come to rescue

TURA, Dec 20: A female adult deer, reportedly abandoned from a private zoo allegedly run by disbanded militant group ANVC chairman Dilash Marak, was found loitering inside the sprawling campus of ICFAI University at Tura for two consecutive days after wildlife department officials refused to respond to appeals seeking its safety by the officials of the institute.

The deer entered the ICFAI campus on Sunday evening in search of food and fearing for its safety, the ICFAI security guards immediately alerted their officials who in turn directed them to secure the gates to prevent anyone from entering and attacking the deer which had become friendly to humans having been left enclosed for years.

Shockingly, the wildlife DFO of Tura region, despite attempts to reach out to him remained incommunicado.

A message asking him to depute a rescue team for the animal only received a response “We are monitoring the situation”.

An entire day passed without any personnel arriving from the wildlife department.

It was only after an alert on Monday evening was given to West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh by a responsible citizen that things started moving.

The DC immediately issued directions to wildlife officials to get their act together and ensure the safety and rehabilitation of the animal.

At the time of filing this report wildlife department was in the process of asembling a team to capture the animal.