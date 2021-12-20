Bill to raise women’s marriage age in House this week, govt may agree to scrutiny

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: The Centre is likely to table in Parliament this week the Bill to raise the marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years. The government is not averse to the idea of letting a parliamentary committee scrutinise the Bill. The winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

Sources said the government would not want to rush through with the passage of a crucial legislation that will have far-reaching implications, and which is being opposed by a section of commentators, activists and some political parties. Though the Cabinet had approved raising the marriageable age, there is a view that the government may cede space for a deeper scrutiny of the Bill by a standing committee if such a demand arises from the opposition parties.

Last week, the Cabinet approved the introduction of the ‘The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ for amending ‘The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 (PCMA)’. The age of marriage for women was increased from 15 to 18 in 1978, by amending the erstwhile Sharda Act of 1929. Samajwadi party members, CPM and AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi, have opposed the move.

As the debate hots up, Union minister for minority affairs and deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, at a programme to mark ‘Minorities Day’ on Saturday hit out at opponents, saying the “Talibani mentality” on women’s liberty, dignity, empowerment and constitutional equality will not be tolerated.

Clearly, the big test for the Centre’s proposed legislation will be in Parliament. The government sees the proposed amendment legislation as a strong measure to bring women on an equal footing with men in keeping with the vision of the Constitution on gender equality. The move is also being cited by the government as a step that will allow women to attain psychological maturity before marriage, exercise their reproductive rights better and have a bigger say in decisions on family planning and use of contraceptives. However, the move has evoked a mixed response from women and child rights organisations too.

(Courtesy: TOI)