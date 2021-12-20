Srikanth wins historic silver in World C’ships

Huelva (Spain), Dec 19: Kidambi Srikanth’s fine run in the BWF World badminton Championship ended with a historic silver-medal finish after he lost the men’s singles summit clash to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in straight games here on Sunday. Srikanth went down 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes. Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a comeback. Srikanth fought better in the second game but Yew was too good, emerging winner. Srikanth became the first Indian man to reach the finals of the championships. (PTI)