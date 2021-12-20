Srikanth wins historic silver in World C’ships
Huelva (Spain), Dec 19: Kidambi Srikanth’s fine run in the BWF World badminton Championship ended with a historic silver-medal finish after he lost the men’s singles summit clash to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in straight games here on Sunday. Srikanth went down 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes. Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a comeback. Srikanth fought better in the second game but Yew was too good, emerging winner. Srikanth became the first Indian man to reach the finals of the championships. (PTI)
Comments are closed.