UP Police get 14K complaints of noise pollution

Lucknow, Dec 20 :The 112 emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh Police has received over 14,000 complaints of ‘noise pollution’ this year — an average of 40 calls per day.

According to official data, more than 36 per cent of such calls were made from just five of the 75 districts with Lucknow leading the chart (1,509), followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,095), Ghaziabad (997), Varanasi (857) and Prayagraj (852).

A senior police official said that most of the complaints were addressed by the police response vehicles (PRV) in the various districts.

Majority of the complaints were related to disc jockeys playing loud music at weddings beyond the 10 p.m deadline.

Additional Director General of Police (UP 112) Ashok Kumar Singh said the helpline service has been campaigning to raise awareness among the public on noise pollution.

People getting disturbed due to loud music or noise during non-permissible hours can report the matter at 112, Singh said.

He added that the number of calls made against noise indicated that people were becoming increasingly aware of the menace. (IANS)