Evicted families illegal migrants sans land documents, claims KAAC chief

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang has claimed that the families evicted during Monday’s eviction drive at a colony in Lahorijan near the Assam-Nagaland border are “illegal migrants without proper land documents.”

Speaking to mediapersons, Ronghang informed that the eviction had to be undertaken at Dudu Colony on Monday after detailed discussions with the district and law and order authorities.

“Authorities of the land and revenue department and KAAC found out, after proper scrutiny of the land records, that not a single family had proper land documents and that no land patta was given by KAAC

“The colony is occupied by illegal migrants (from the minority community) with fake land documents. Around 40 families had vacated after notices were served earlier, while as many as 214 families were cleared from the colony on Monday,” he said.

“The remaining houses (about 10 percent) will be evicted within this month. Some families have reportedly shown a stay order of Gauhati High Court. However, they will be evicted as it is clear that they have settled illegally,” the KAAC CEM said.

The Karbi Anglong district administration had imposed Section 144 CrPC in the areas of Lahorijan block number three under Borjan mouza of Bokajan sub-division to maintain peace during the six-hour eviction drive that saw earth movers raze temporary structures and concrete buildings.

The district administration, law and order authority and paramilitary forces had assisted the KAAC authorities to conduct the drive.

The KAAC chief further said that the administration would act tough against any illegal settler on land belonging to the autonomous council.

“Two years back, we had successfully cleared forest land after evicting 1475 families. We will try to clear all such illegal encroachments from Karbi Anglong within two months,” Ronghang said.

“We will set up industries, educational institutions, etc, after clearing all encroachments,” he added.