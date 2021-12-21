Warriors, Roshni, The XI among victors

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 20: Warriors edged Aamra Kaara by 6 runs on the fourth day of the 9th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis Ball Day & Night Cricket Tournament here on Monday. Warriors score 52 runs after winning the toss and batting first. In response, Aamra Kaara scored 46 runs, losing the contest narrowly by 6 runs. Govind Pradhan of Warriors was adjudged the Player of Match.

In the second match, Roshni took on Moonlight. Batting first, Roshni balsted their way to a challenging total of 83 runs in the allotted 6 overs. Moonlight put up a spirited performance but could only manage 66 runs in their 6 overs, falling short by 17 runs. Krishna Chetri was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding batting.

In the final match of the day, The XI were pitted against Cluster CC. The XI won the toss and put on a mammoth 94 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Cluster folded for 43 runs, losing by 51-run margin.

Kalyan Bhattacharji of The XI was named the Player of the Match.

In the previous edition of the tennis ball tournament, the XI had defeated Aparajita by 28 runs to lift the trophy.

The XI were awarded a winner’s trophy along with Rs. 15,000 as prize money.