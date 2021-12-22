3 held for stabbing IAS aspirant to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21 : A 20-year-old youth preparing for UPSC examination was stabbed to death by two persons in the Mangolpuri area of the city, while another was injured during the scuffle, an official said on Tuesday.

The police said that they have arrested three persons for the murder of the IAS aspirant, who has been identified as Amardeep (20).

Furnishing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Parvinder Singh, said on Tuesday that on December 14, a PCR call was received at about 8.19 p.m. regarding a stabbing incident in Mangolpuri.

The local police rushed to the spot and found that two injured persons had already been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

On reaching the hospital, it was found that Amardeep was declared brought dead with stab injuries whereas Sagar, 20, was being treated for similar injuries.

A case was registered at the Mangolpuri police station and investigation was taken up.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two youth were going to meet their friend when they had a scuffle with three unknown persons over a petty issue, which resulted in the violent outburst.

A police team was constituted which checked all the CCTV footages of the area. The scanning of the footages showed that the assailants were three boys.

“Initial success was achieved when one of the accused, namely Rohit, was arrested. But his co-accused continued to evade arrest and no weapon of offence could be recovered from him. He was taken on police remand to nab the remaining culprits,” the official said.

During questioning, he disclosed that on the fateful day, he had come back from his work when one of his friends, Mukesh, called him on his mobile and asked him to come to the market. He joined two of his friends (Mukesh and Ronak) at the market and had some small chat.

While they were going to the house of Mukesh for some work, two youth who were coming from the opposite side collided with them and a minor scuffle ensued.

Later, the two victims brought two more of their friends and another scuffle broke out in which Ronak and Mukesh stabbed the victims.

Based on technical and human resources, the police team arrested the remaining accused from the railway underpass in Mangolpuri.

As per the police, the accused trio went into hiding after they came to know about Amardeep’s death through newspaper reports.

The police said that they have recovered the weapon of offence, the clothes worn by the accused at the time of incident, among other things.(IANS)