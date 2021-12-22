Huge quantity of contraband drug seized at Nongstoin in Meghalaya

Nongstoin, Dec 22: A huge quantity of contraband drug (Yaba tablets) were seized by security agencies at Nongston in Meghalaya today.

Based on inputs provided by East Khasi Hills District Police input and other agencies. the Nongstoin Police and Anti Narcotic Task Force carried out the operation at Urkali junction, Nongstoin and intercepted one person Mukta der Rehman R/O Phulbari, Shyamding, who was travelling in a Bolero (ML05J3839) and suspected to be carrying the contraband drug.

Forty-five packets of suspected Yaba Tablets weighing about 9 kg having estimated market value of about Rs 2.7 crore were been seized from the vehicle while the suspected accused was taken into custody.

Necessary formalities are being completed and charges under appropriate sections of NDPS Act will be framed against the accused.