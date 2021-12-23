3 Nigerians held for duping UP woman

Rae Bareli (UP), Dec 23: The Rae Bareli police and Uttar Pradesh STF in a joint operation have arrested three Nigerians who duped people by posing as doctors from the UK.

Okou Christian, Labaye Kejustin and Nnalue Hycienth were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said a woman had on October 8 complained that she was duped of Rs 32 lakh.

She said that she had received a friend request on Instagram from one Dr Harry Emerick of London who promised to send her jewellery.

“On September 29, I received a call saying a parcel has arrived at Delhi airport and I must pay Rs 25,000 for customs clearance. I got a call saying the parcel had 40,000 pounds and I will have to pay Rs 4.25 lakh as tax. I got another call saying I will have to pay Rs 15 lakh as it was a case of money laundering,” she told the police. (IANS)