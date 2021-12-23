Ex-policeman killed in Afghanistan’s Takhar province

Taluqan, Dec 22 : Unidentified armed men killed a former policeman in Bangi district of northern Afghanistan’s Takhar province on Tuesday, local official Noor Mohammad said on Wednesday.

The official said the murder took place on Tuesday night and an investigation has been launched to determine what was behind the killing, Xinhua news agency reported.

A villager on condition of anonymity, identified the victim as Mohammad Akram, and said the reason for his murder could be personal enmity.

In another incident on Tuesday night, armed men stabbed to death a 30-year-old man in Chardara district of the neighbouring Kunduz province, said Kunduz’s administration official Matihullah Rohani.(IANS)