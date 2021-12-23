IIM-L launches programme on healthcare management

Lucknow, Dec 23 : The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) has launched an executive programme in healthcare management in collaboration with Apollo Medskills.

With increased focus on healthcare amid the Covid pandemic, the programme aims at developing managerial force for the fast-growing health sector in India.

The minimum qualification to apply is graduation with 60 per cent marks and two years of experience in the healthcare sector or three years of experience in any sector.

IIM-L officials said that the need for such a course was felt after care delivery became a big challenge due to the serious shortage of qualified medical, nursing, diagnostic and managerial workforce in the healthcare sector.

Discussions on global healthcare, emphasis on Indian healthcare scenario, public health perspectives, and healthcare system administration will be part of the course.

Programme directors Prof S. Venkataramanaiah and Prof Madhumita Chakraborty said the uniqueness of this programme is the experiential learning by way of attending immersion programmes and industrial visits to Apollo hospitals.

Dr Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO of Apollo MedSkills Limited, said, “This will nurture and shape the careers of hundreds of youths who aspire to take up leadership roles in the healthcare industry.” (IANS)