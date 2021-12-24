Christmas aid for the downtrodden

TURA: Giving some comfort to the downtrodden, the Tura branch of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank reached out to some of the most needy members of society by handing over warm blankets as Christmas gifts on the eve of this biggest religious celebration in Garo Hills, on Friday morning.

Led by branch manager of the Apex Bank, Mr Barding N Marak, the blankets were were presented to seven women and three men from different localities of Tura town.

The beneficiaries were selected from Araimile, Reserve Gittim, Kamepara, Tura Bazar, Dobasipara, Akonggre and Kombe Gittim localities of Tura town.