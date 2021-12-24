USTM Conducts Day Time Astronomy Workshop at Charaideo

Guwahati, December 24, 2021: As a part of its outreach mission, the Astro-

Science Centre and Observatory (ASCO) of University of Science & Technology Meghalaya

(USTM) conducted a “One-day Workshop on Day Time Astronomy” at Borhat New High

School, a govt. school in a remote area of Charaideo District of Assam today. The primary

objective of the program was to create scientific temperament among the school students through some hands-on astronomical activities.

The program was initiated by an inaugural session where the Head of the School, Bijoy

Krishna Gohain briefed the agenda of the program to the students in presence of all other

teachers of the school, namely Buddha Gogoi, Rekha Boruah, Hiren Kataky, Debajit Gogoi,

Gopal Singh Yadav, Ramen Changmai, Bhadra Krishna Gogoi, Sumit Kesara, Ratul Gogoi and

Dipanjali Bora.

The resource person Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor of Physics, USTM started the

program with a lecture on “Our position in the Cosmos”, followed by a hands-on activity on

“Solar diameter measurement”.

More than six-hundred students took active participation in the programme. Both the students and the teachers thanked USTM for conducting such an interesting event in such a remote place of the region. They also requested to conduct such programs in near

future frequently.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nitu Borgohain said, “Astronomy is one of the key to create

scientific temperament in the society, especially in the new generation. Though astronomy in the night sky is more fascinating, but there are numerous activities, which can be performed in the day time to make students understand about the celestial objects, their sizes, path of propagations etc.”