Jaintia Hills BJP slams party dissidents

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The BJP members from West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills have cast aspersions on select party dissidents who have been persistently clamouring for the ouster of state BJP president, Ernest Mawrie.

According to a statement, an executive committee meeting of the party was held under the chairmanship of WJH party president, Chaphrang Lyngdoh, at Jowai on Thursday, to “review the actions of a few BJP dissidents on their campaign for ousting the state party chief, Ernest Mawrie.”

Extending their support to state party president, the BJP leaders from Jaintia Hills said, “It is under the leadership of Ernest Mawrie that the party is progressing more than ever today. His dynamic personality instills a sense of responsibility in Morcha and Mandal leaders to win maximum number of seats in the upcoming elections.”

The saffron party leaders also maintained that accusing Mawrie is in no way justified as the latter has, with his “commitment and determination”, made concerted efforts to revive the party as a fighting force in the state.

“It is our collective responsibility to work together for the party instead of making attacks on unnecessary issues,” the leaders maintained.

It may be mentioned that a dissident group of BJP leaders, just a week ago, had revived their campaign for Mawrie ouster after a five-month pause.

The dissidents have decided to serve an ultimatum to the central leaders of the BJP for a change of leadership while threatening mass resignations lest there is inaction on the part of the central leaders.