SSA teachers to continue stir

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The Meghalaya SSA teachers decided to continue with their protest till all their dues are cleared.

On Thursday, the state government announced that it will release two months’ pending salaries but the teachers are not amused.

“We demand that the government clear the dues of all five months. We are very clear about it,” Meghalaya SSA Schools Association president, Aristotle C Rymbai said on Friday.

He admitted that the decision to release two months’ salaries is a huge relief for the teachers but said it will not solve the problem.

“We will continue with our protest, which includes a non-cooperation movement and a letter-writing campaign, till all our dues are cleared,” he said.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had announced on Thursday that salaries of two months would be released to the teachers as the Centre released Rs 53 crore to the state government.

The SSA teachers have already resolved not to take part in any programme of the state government till their demand is fulfilled.

As a part of the letter-writing campaign, thousands of teachers are bombarding the offices of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui with letters demanding the release of their dues.