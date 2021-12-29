AASU stages state-wide protests against alleged police ‘atrocities’

Guwahati, Dec 29: The influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged state-wide protests against the alleged atrocities by Dibrugarh police and arrest of five members of the students union, demanding immediate release the members and seeking action against police officials who allegedly assaulted and abused the union members.

A 24-hour bandh was called by the students union in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts in Upper Assam on Sunday in protest against the alleged police action of entering the organisation’s office in Dibrugarh, forcefully picking up its members and misbehaving with them following a clash during a college election.

Speaking to mediapersons during the protest in Dibrugarh town, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya warned the Assam government that the students union would not tolerate such “barbaric atrocities on its members” and demanded immediate release of the arrested AASU, Dibrugarh unit members.

“We condemn such barbaric atrocities committed by Dibrugarh police. The police personnel manhandled our innocent members in and outside the police station. We have therefore launched a peaceful state-wide protest against the government and the police,” Bhattacharjya said.

The police had earlier detained 15 AASU members from its office after a violent brawl with ABVP members during the result day of the Dibru College students’ body election. Several students had to be hospitalised after the incident.

The police later arrested five members while releasing the others.

The Dibrugarh police had also served a legal notice to AASU general secretary after the organisation observed a 24-hour district bandh on Sunday.

The students union on Monday burnt the effigies of state minister Atul Bora, who is also the guardian minister of Dibrugarh district and Dibrugarh SP, Shwetank Mishra.